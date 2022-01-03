Dead Double bassist Jorma Katrama has died at the age of 85

Jorma Katrama was the voice director of the Helsinki City Orchestra until his retirement, but continued to play and teach after that.

Double bass Jorma Katrama has died on Sunday, January 2, 2022, after a short hospital stay at the age of 85.

“The consolation for our relatives is that Jorma, who lived a full life until the very last days, did everything he loved – and to the fullest. Each of us wants that kind of life for ourselves, ”is the daughter of Jorma Katrama Hanne Katrama says in an email to HS.

Jorma Katrama was born in Helsinki on June 5, 1936.

Katrama started out as a violinist, but at the age of 17 the double bass became interested in jazz. Katrama studied double bass at the Sibelius Academy Oiva Nummelin led to the Helsinki City Orchestra in 1959 and served as its conductor from 1966 until his retirement in 1999. His group was already considered the best in the Nordic countries in the 1960s.

From 1964 to 1967 he continued his studies in Paris Gaston Logerot’n under.

Katrama graduated from Finland’s first double bass diploma in 1962, and also had a prestigious international career as a soloist and several recordings. He gave his first concert in Helsinki in 1968. Katrama was the first chairman of the Finnish Double Bass Club in 1976–1981.

Katrama taught double bass at the Helsinki Conservatory from 1974 to 1990 and later worked as a lecturer in double bass at the Sibelius Academy until 2001. She also held regular master classes around the world.

Katrama retired in 1999, but remained firmly involved in the field she loved after that, playing and teaching around the world. He was awarded the Pro Finlandia Medal in 2000. Katrama was invited by the Finnish Musicians’ Association, the Finnish Double Bass Club, the Danish Doublebass Club, the Kyousho Bass Society and the Scottish Bass Trust.

In addition to double bass, Katrama also enjoyed playing the bagpipe. He was a founding member of The Midnight Sun Pipers Association and the first chairman of the association

Jorma Katrama was also known for his thick mustache, which was white although its hair remained dark. However, there was no special story behind the mustache, Katrama said In an interview with HS in June 2006.

“I just started holding these sometime 45 years ago. Even in master classes, foreign students call it Monsieur Mustache. ”

Read more: HKO double bassist Jorma Katrama was retired with wild applause