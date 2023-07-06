Dead | Don Reinhoudt, the pioneer of the World’s Strongest Man competitions, has died

Don Reinhoudt, 78, died Monday.

Former the world’s strongest Man Don Reinhoudt is dead. He was 78 years old when he died. The sad news tells, among other things Daily Mail.

According to Fredonia police, Reinhoudt died in a car accident. The man’s car went off the road and ran into a tree. After the accident, Reinhoudt was transported to Dunkirk Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Reinhoudti is considered one of the pioneers of powerlifting. The American has been described as the most superior powerlifting enthusiast in history.

The powerlifter was crowned the world’s strongest man in 1979. He was 44 years old at the time. In addition to this, he was elected to the sport’s hall of honor in 2016.

Reinhoudt during his career, he set no less than 51 world records in various powerlifting sports.

For example, he set a world record in pulling a train and lifting with his teeth. The sports legend pulled a 4,500-kilogram train and lifted 250-kilogram weights with his teeth.

In his youth, Reinhoudt played American football and basketball and was involved in athletics.