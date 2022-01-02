Dead Documentary director and producer Jarmo Jääskeläinen is dead

Jarmo Jääskeläinen was known as the founder of TV2’s Documentary Project.

Supervisor and producer, professor Jarmo Jääskeläinen has died at the age of 84 years. STT was told about the death of Jääskeläinen from his close circle.

Jääskeläinen was known e.g. TV2’s Documentary projectsas the founder and producer of the project. Presenting domestic and foreign documentaries Documentary projects began in 1990.

“I had two starting points. I wanted documentaries about Finland’s silent history and, on the other hand, people-oriented documents, ”Jääskeläinen told about the background of the Documentary Project in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat in 2011.

In Born in Vyborg in 1937, Jääskeläinen had a long career at YLE as a journalist, correspondent, director and trainer. He studied film at the well-known Lodz Film School in Poland, among other places. Many of his own documentaries deal with Poland in the 1970s and 1980s.

He has directed, among other things, documentaries Where the nightingale sang (1975), The death of a student (1977), Place of loading (1987), The little miracle of the opera (1996), Point holder (2006) and Winners and Winners (2011).

Jääskeläinen received the Golden Venla Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011 and the title of Professor in 1998. He was also awarded the first Apollo Prize of the Helsinki Documentary Film Festival DocPoint in 1996 and the State Prize for Disclosure in 1979.