Dead | Director Seppo Huunonen died on Saturday during the presentation of his successful film – “He didn’t have time to answer the last question”

83-year-old Huunonen died on stage at the cinema Orion while reminiscing about the making of the Lamb Eaters movie.

Film director Seppo Huunonen has died at the age of 83. On Saturday, Huunonen was a guest at the cinema Orion, where his successful film was shown Sheep eaters (1972). He was busy on stage with questions from the audience and the director Anssi Mänttärin during the interview.

Mänttäri confirms the matter to Helsingin Sanomat.

“Seppo was clearly delighted that such an event had been organized. I hadn’t seen him in about thirty years. There were so many questions from the audience after our interview that I thought the next one would be the last, as the next show was about to start.”

At that moment, Huunonen suddenly fell from his chair.

“Only he didn’t have time to answer the last question.”

Resuscitation started immediately and soon an ambulance also arrived.

“During the resuscitation, I got off the road because the professionals were busy. Later, I received confirmation of Sepo’s death from the chairman of the board of the Orion support association Jouko Aalto and from another source,” says Mänttäri.

He was the first to tell about Huunonen’s death Evening News.

The news is updated.