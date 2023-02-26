Sunday, February 26, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dead | Director Seppo Huunonen died on Saturday during the presentation of his successful film – “He didn’t have time to answer the last question”

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 26, 2023
in World Europe
0
Dead | Director Seppo Huunonen died on Saturday during the presentation of his successful film – “He didn’t have time to answer the last question”

83-year-old Huunonen died on stage at the cinema Orion while reminiscing about the making of the Lamb Eaters movie.

Film director Seppo Huunonen has died at the age of 83. On Saturday, Huunonen was a guest at the cinema Orion, where his successful film was shown Sheep eaters (1972). He was busy on stage with questions from the audience and the director Anssi Mänttärin during the interview.

Mänttäri confirms the matter to Helsingin Sanomat.

“Seppo was clearly delighted that such an event had been organized. I hadn’t seen him in about thirty years. There were so many questions from the audience after our interview that I thought the next one would be the last, as the next show was about to start.”

At that moment, Huunonen suddenly fell from his chair.

“Only he didn’t have time to answer the last question.”

Resuscitation started immediately and soon an ambulance also arrived.

“During the resuscitation, I got off the road because the professionals were busy. Later, I received confirmation of Sepo’s death from the chairman of the board of the Orion support association Jouko Aalto and from another source,” says Mänttäri.

See also  Environment | In ancient times, oysters were feasted sustainably - the indigenous peoples cared for their shellfish treasure for thousands of years

He was the first to tell about Huunonen’s death Evening News.

The news is updated.

Heikki Kinnunen (left) and Leo Lastumäki starred in Seppo Huunonen’s Lambeaters movie. Picture: Film ace

#Dead #Director #Seppo #Huunonen #died #Saturday #presentation #successful #film #didnt #time #answer #question

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Leonid Roshal was in intensive care

Leonid Roshal was in intensive care

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result