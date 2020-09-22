Ron Cobb’s work had an impact on the films Alien – The Eighth Passenger, Back to the Future and ET, among others

Cartoon artist and director Ron Cobb has died at his home in Sydney, he says The Hollywood Reporter. The news of his death was confirmed to the magazine by his wife Robin Love. Cobb suffered from Lewy song dementia. He was 83 years old at the time of his death.

Cobb’s name is probably not familiar to the average movie viewer, but during his career he influenced many of the most famous sci-fi films in history.

Among other things, Cobb created a few Star Wars space creatures seen in Alien – the eighth passenger indoor and seen the film Nostromo spacecraft to the outer side and formed the DeLorean sports car time machine Back to the Future to the movie.

Among other things, Cobb designed the space creature Momaw Nadon for the movie Star Wars.­

He also starred in the film Conan – the barbarian and developed much of the visual elements seen in it.

During his career, Cobb worked on several other films as well Third degree connection, Lost Treasure Hunters and Aliens – return. He was particularly influential in the visual expressions of sci-fi films and designed several of the spaceships seen in them. Cobb’s website is on display in his drawings for his films.

Cobbin however, the most peculiar story of his career is related to the film he originally had to direct. Impressed by Cobb’s work Steven Spielberg had offered Cobb the opportunity to direct the film Night Skies. It was supposed to be a film about a family that claimed to have met five space creatures at home.

Making the film turned out to be more difficult than expected, and eventually it was decided to shelf it. Instead, on that basis, Spielberg began working on the film himself ET

Cobb himself did not consider the resulting film to be strange, but he still received a small share of its revenue because Night Skies the contract for the film had promised him compensation if he was not allowed to direct that film.

When Cobb was asked later in his life what he did ETin the film, Cobb’s answer was unequivocal.

“I didn’t control it,” Cobb said.