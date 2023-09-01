Sonni took part in the world tour that followed the Brothers in Arms record and in the famous Live Aid charity concert in London.

British Dire Straits’ “second guitarist” Jack the Bull, 68, has died, the band said on its website and social media on Friday. According to the band, Sonni died on Wednesday. The cause of death was not given.

Sonni was working in a music store in New York at the end of the 70s when he met the frontman of Dire Straits by Mark Knopfler and this brother’s David’s shortly after the band was formed.

Sonni joined the band in 1984, when the band was recording the Brothers in Arms album. He replaced the guitarist By Hal Lindes.

Sonni took part in the world tour that followed the album and in the famous Live Aid charity concert in London. He was completely content with his role as the band’s second guitarist in the shadow of Mark Knopfler and even used the title “the other guitar player from Dire Straits” on his website.

“Jack Sonni passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind a deep sadness,” the band’s website said.