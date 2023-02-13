Dead | De La Soul founding member David Jude Jolicoeur has died

Jolicoeur, known as Trugoy the Dove, died at the age of 54.

Legendary Founding member of De La Soul David Jude Jolicoeur has died, says news agency AP.

Jolicoeur, known as Trugoy the Dove, died at the age of 54. The details of his death are not yet known. However, he had said that he was suffering from a heart defect.

De La Soul performed at the Grammys in early February, but Jolicoeur was absent from the lineup.

The band’s debut album 3 Feet High and Rising is considered one of the most significant hip hip albums and has been selected for the collections of the US Library of Congress, among other things.

The group was also involved in winning a Grammy award in 2006, which was awarded for the collaboration with the band Gorillaz Feel Good Inc. from the song.