Dead | Davide Renne, the creative director of the fashion house Moschino, died just days after starting the job

Davide Renne’s first collection at Moschino was to be announced in February. He died on Friday of a sudden illness.

Italian fashion designer David Renne is dead. The matter is reported by, among others, the American news channel CNN and fashion magazine Vogue.

Renne died in Milan at the age of 46. Just days earlier, on November 1, he had started as creative director of luxury fashion house Moschino.

“Davide joined us only a few days ago, when a sudden illness took him from us too soon”, Chairman of Moschino’s parent company Aeffe Massimo Ferretti wrote in the company’s press release.

Moschino the first collection under Renne was to be announced at Milan Fashion Week in February of next year.

Renne said in the press release published last month that he was waiting for his transfer to Moschino.

“[Moschinon perustaja] Franco [Moschino] taught us that you can’t explain fashion, you can only live it, because ultimately, intimately, it’s about life – the world around us. This is the poetry of fashion for me”, described Renne’s feelings towards fashion and Moschino.

Renne was born and raised in Follonica, Tuscany, Italy. She studied fashion at the Polimoda fashion school in Florence. After that, he worked as a fashion designer for four years Alessandro Dell’Acqua in Milan.

Before moving to Moschino, Renne worked, among other things, as the head of Gucci’s womenswear department. He was employed by Gucci since 2004 and was responsible for Gucci’s fall 2023 collection.