Dead | Darren Kent, who played a small role in Game of Thrones, has died

Kent suffered from osteoporosis and arthritis for a long time. In addition, he had an extremely rare skin disease.

British actress Darren Kent has died, reported, among other things Variety and Deadline. Kent died on Friday at the age of 36.

Carey Dodd Associates, who represented Kent, announced the actor’s death on the X service, formerly Twitter.

Kent suffered from osteoporosis and arthritis for a long time. In addition, he had an extremely rare skin disease.

During his career, Kent appeared in many series and films. He has been seen, among other things Shamelessin the series, In East Enders and hit series In Game of Throneswhere he appeared in one episode as a shepherd.