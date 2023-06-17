Dead | Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked the Pentagon Papers in 1971, has died

Ellsberg’s leaked report listed the mistakes the US made in the Vietnam War. Attempts were made to block its publication through the courts.

of the United States the US leaker of an internal administration report on the Vietnam War in 1971 Daniel Ellsberg has died at the age of 92, reports the news agency Reuters, among other things.

Ellsberg died of pancreatic cancer at his home in California.

Ellsberg criticized for decades the military interventions of the United States and the expansion of the regime.

While working in the US defense sector, he decided in 1971 to leak a report on the Vietnam War to The New York Times (NYT). He had copied it with a rented copy machine and with the help of his elementary school children.

The report detailed the mistakes made by the US administration and military leadership in the Vietnam War. It was classified as top secret and archived.

NOW started publishing papers, but had to stop the publications by court order. The Washington Post and more than ten other newspapers started publishing articles about the report after that, until they too were banned from publishing.

The publication bans eventually went all the way to the Supreme Court, which rejected them.

Espionage charges against Ellsberg were also dismissed. He later became a lecturer who spoke for the transparency of the state administration.

Pentagon papers and their publication in the media are discussed, among other things by Steven Spielberg in the movie The Post (2017).