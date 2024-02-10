Dead | Damo Suzuki, the singer known for the band Can, has died

Suzuki died after suffering from colon cancer for a long time.

Vocalist Damo Suzuki, real name Kenji Suzuki, has died at the age of 74. Reported about it music publication Stereogum.

Suzuki, who died on Friday, was born on January 16, 1950 in Tokyo, Japan. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2014 and was predicted to have only a 10 percent chance of survival.

Suzuki was known as the frontman of the German experimental rock band Can, founded in 1968. The information about Suzuki's death was confirmed to Stereogum by a representative of the band.

Founded in Cologne, Germany, the band released several albums, such as Tago Mago (1971) and Future Days (1973). Can was one of the pioneers of krautrock.

Can's other members included, among others Holger Czukay (bass), Irmin Schmidt (keyboards), Michael Karoli (guitar) and Jaki Liebezeit (drums). Of them, only Schmidt is still alive.

Band ended in the 1970s after Suzuki left the band Future Days – after recording the album. Suzuki left the band to marry his girlfriend, reports Stereogum. At the same time, he reportedly also became a Jehovah's Witness.

The band made a brief comeback in the 1980s and released one more album titled Rite Time (1989). From 1997 until his death, Suzuki played on tours or individual gigs.