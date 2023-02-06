Dead | Cultural influencer Georg Dolivo has died

Former actor, singer and theater director Georg Dolivo has died.

Dolivo died on Thursday of last week after a long illness, according to Svenska Teatern’s press release.

Dolivo was born [1945andwas77yearsoldwhenhedied

He joined the Kivikasvot quartet in the 1960s after singing in the band Kukonpojat before that.

Stone faces sang along with him Ismo Sajakorpi, Ilkka Hemming and Matti “Fredi” Siitonen – everyone had met at the Reserve Officer School. Dolivo also wrote songs for both Hemming and Siitone.

The Kivikasvot quartet got its own program on Mainostvilije in 1969, and was most popular in the 1970s. The entertainment program was shown on television until the 1990s.

Georg Dolivo left the quartet when he became the director of Svenska Teatern in 1987. He managed the theater until 1996 and directed both spoken word plays and revues there. Dolivo specifically renewed Svenskan’s music theater tradition, and during his leadership period performances were performed, among other things Hype blockbuster musical.

Swedish author and children's author Astrid Lindgren in Helsinki at the premiere of "Ronja Rövardotter" at Svenska Teatern on December 4, 1987. She is accompanied by theater manager Georg Dolivo.

From the theater In 1996, Dolivo left to lead a foundation whose purpose was to make Helsinki the European capital of culture. It came from Helsinki in 2000.

Dolivo worked as cultural director of Espoo and in charge of the WeeGee house from 2001 to 2012. He was also the chairman of the board of the Finnish Film Foundation on a couple of occasions.