Dead Country star Jim Weatherly, who wrote the Midnight Train to Georgia hit, is dead – a collaboration with Gladys Knights produced several other classics

American country star Jim Weatherly is dead. The singer-songwriter is best known for the 1970s hit song he wrote Midnight Train to Georgia. News of Weatherly’s death, among other things British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Weatherly died Wednesday at his home in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 77. According to the family, his death was natural.

In Mississippi born in 1943, Weartherly was a promising American football player before his music career. During his half-century career, he released nearly ten studio albums.

What he wrote Midnight Train to Georgia rose to the ranks of the most played songs as a singer Gladys Knight recorded it with his backing band The Pips in 1973.

It won a Grammy Award and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999. It features historically significant songs that are at least 25 years old.

Later, many American artists, among others Aretha Franklin, recorded their own version of the popular song.

Gladys Knight and the Pips got to perform other Weartherly hits, such as songs You’re the Best Thing (That Ever Happened to Me) and Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye).

Weartherly’s songs have also been recorded, among other things Neil Diamond, Glenn Campbell, Kenny Rogers, Garth Brooks and Kenny Chesney.

Jim Weartherlyn the biggest hit of the solo career was I’ll Still Love You from 1975.

He was selected to the Songwriters Hall of Fame in the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014.

“I miss him now, ”said Gladys Knight in its bulletin. “I love him, I will always love. He was full of life and love. He wrote everything so effortlessly and made me love the country. ”

“As if we were made for each other,” Knight continued. “Back then, African Americans weren’t very excited about country music, but he helped us get to know it and love it.”