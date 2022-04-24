Monday, April 25, 2022
Dead Councilor Paavo V. Suominen has died at the age of 102

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 24, 2022
in World Europe
Paavo V. Suominen was known as the founder and former CEO of Huurre Oy, a manufacturer of refrigeration equipment in Tampere.

Mountain Councilor Paavo V. Suominen is dead.

Suominen died on Saturday, April 9, at the age of 102. Suominen’s death notice was published in Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday.

Suominen was born in Hanko in 1920. He was known as the founder and former CEO of Huurre Oy, a manufacturer of refrigeration equipment in Tampere. He was awarded the title of Mountain Counselor in 1984.

For Suominen has also been awarded the title of Industry Adviser.

Suominen was a candidate for basic Finns in Tampere in last year’s municipal elections. He became deputy commissioner in the election.

Suominen also ran for Parliament in the 2015 elections from the list of non-attached Members in Pirkanmaa, but was not elected. At that time, the 95-year-old Suominen was thought to have been the oldest person to run for parliament in Finland.

