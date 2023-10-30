Monday, October 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dead | Coroner: Matthew Perry’s exact cause of death requires further investigation

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 30, 2023
in World Europe
0
Dead | Coroner: Matthew Perry’s exact cause of death requires further investigation

Perry’s autopsy found no signs of injuries, and the death is not believed to be suspicious.

On Saturday actor of the dead Matthew Perry the cause of death requires further investigations, the news reports CNN and CBS.

Authorities have performed an autopsy on Perry on Sunday, but are still awaiting the results of a toxicology report to determine the cause of death, the coroner’s office told CNN. Perry’s cause of death has been entered into the Los Angeles Coroner’s public records to be added later.

According to police sources, a toxicology test will be conducted to determine if any foreign substance caused Perry’s death.

It takes weeks to prepare a report about a possible poisoning.

54-year-old Canadian-American Perry was found dead in the jacuzzi of his apartment in Los Angeles, USA on Saturday, and according to the police, there is nothing suspicious about the death.

An autopsy found no signs of injury on Perry, Los Angeles police told CBS Los Angeles.

See also  Russia Russia wants Finland and other “hostile countries” to pay for their gas purchases in rubles in the future

TV series Friends Perry, who charmed and laughed as Chandler Bing, openly said that he suffered from addictions throughout his adult life and also during the shooting of the series.

He told in his memoirs published in 2022 Friends, loves and a big horrible thing about his drug withdrawal and his desire to help others suffering from addictions.

“The best thing about me is definitely if someone comes to me and says ‘I can’t stop drinking, can you help?’ I can say yes and start helping,” he said Q With Tom Power -podcast interview at the time of the book’s publication.

On Sunday, fans left flowers in memory of Perry in front of a building known from the Frendit series in New York. Picture: Adam Gray/AFP

#Dead #Coroner #Matthew #Perrys #exact #death #requires #investigation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Construction workers fell from scaffolding in Hamburg

Construction workers fell from scaffolding in Hamburg

Recommended

No Result
View All Result