Dead | Coroner: Matthew Perry’s exact cause of death requires further investigation

Perry’s autopsy found no signs of injuries, and the death is not believed to be suspicious.

On Saturday actor of the dead Matthew Perry the cause of death requires further investigations, the news reports CNN and CBS.

Authorities have performed an autopsy on Perry on Sunday, but are still awaiting the results of a toxicology report to determine the cause of death, the coroner’s office told CNN. Perry’s cause of death has been entered into the Los Angeles Coroner’s public records to be added later.

According to police sources, a toxicology test will be conducted to determine if any foreign substance caused Perry’s death.

It takes weeks to prepare a report about a possible poisoning.

54-year-old Canadian-American Perry was found dead in the jacuzzi of his apartment in Los Angeles, USA on Saturday, and according to the police, there is nothing suspicious about the death.

An autopsy found no signs of injury on Perry, Los Angeles police told CBS Los Angeles.

TV series Friends Perry, who charmed and laughed as Chandler Bing, openly said that he suffered from addictions throughout his adult life and also during the shooting of the series.

He told in his memoirs published in 2022 Friends, loves and a big horrible thing about his drug withdrawal and his desire to help others suffering from addictions.

“The best thing about me is definitely if someone comes to me and says ‘I can’t stop drinking, can you help?’ I can say yes and start helping,” he said Q With Tom Power -podcast interview at the time of the book’s publication.