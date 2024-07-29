Dead|The extremely prolific Rihm composed more than 400–500 works.

German composer Wolfgang Rihm has died at the age of 72, news Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper. He died on Saturday from the cancer he had been suffering from for a long time.

According to FAZ, Wolfgang Rihm was one of the most expressive musical thinkers of our time. American music critic Alex Ross in turn invites in his obituary Strings”[säveltäjä] Helmut Lachenmann as well as the most influential figure in modern German music”.

Born in 1952 in the city of Karlsruhe, Rihm was extremely prolific: he wrote his first symphony at the age of 17, and during his entire career he composed between 400 and 500 works, depending on estimates. Many of them have not been recorded so far.

Wolfgang Rihm known for his eclecticism, constant experimentation with new styles. It is difficult to categorize him as a representative of any particular trend, stated Critic of HS Hannu-Ilari Lampila in the year 2011.

“Rihm is modern, postmodern, neo-romantic and much more, together or separately. His music is inexplicable and enigmatic in nature, which is why it fascinates the audience and is performed a lot,” Lampila writes.

Rihm was a young composer for a while by Karlheinz Stockhausen (1928–2007) as a student. Although Rihm soon broke away from the influence of Stockhausen’s aesthetics, he liked Deutsche Welle by a letter sent by his teacher for decades on the wall of his study.

From From 1985, Rihm worked as a composition professor at the Karlsruhe University of Music in his hometown. His students include, among others Rebecca Saunders and Finnish Sauli Zinoviev.

Critic by Alex Ross According to Wolfgang Rihm, as a person, he was full of good-natured joie de vivre, even though his music could go through stormy waters. The same testimony was given by Deutsche Welle, which in 2017 described the composer as a relaxed and humorous man.

American from the University of Louisville admitted In 2014, Rihmi received the Grawemeyer composition prize, one of the largest in classical music, which is worth 100,000 euros.