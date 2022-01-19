Dead Composer Paavo Heininen is dead

Paavo Heininen is known both as a composer and as a teacher of composers. Students include Kaija Saariaho and Magnus Lindberg, among others.

Composer, professor Paavo Heininen has died on Tuesday, January 18th. The death is confirmed to HS by Heininen’s daughter.

Paavo Heininen suffered from cancer and lived the rest of his life in a nursing home in Järvenpää. He was 84 years old, born on January 13, 1938 in Järvenpää.

He was the first to report on Heininen’s death Yle.

Paavo Heininen is known both as a composer and as a teacher of composers. He taught at the Sibelius Academy from the early 1960s to the early 2000s and was a teacher of many of the most successful contemporary Finnish composers. His students include, among others Kaija Saariaho and Magnus Lindberg.

Heininen started composing as a teenager and received composition lessons Faith from the Sailor. He became a teacher at the Sibelius Academy in the late 1950s Joonas Kokkonen, Einojuhani Rautavaara, Aarre Merikannon and Einar Englundin, in its own piano player as well Timo Mikkilän. Already at school age, Paavo Heininen had met his future wife Anja Sipolaisen. They married in 1957 and had three children.

As a composer Heininen was attached to modernism from the very beginning, and especially to the 12-tone technique and seriality in the early part of his career. The path of modernists is often not easy, nor was that of young Heinis, when, for example, the first symphony (1958) established for a long time a reputation as a horror sphere for music for Heinis in his twenties, enfant terriblena.

That’s what the critic described Erik Tawaststjerna About Hein in his symphony premiere evaluation. Director of the Radio Orchestra at a recording event open to the public at the 1959 Ung Nordisk Musik Festival Nils-Eric Fougstedt ended up omitting the middle part of the symphony altogether because the orchestra could not rehearse it in one rehearsal.

Of course, this described the essence of the music written by Heininen as much as the music written by Heininen. “I still remember what horror it aroused in musicians 50 years ago if I had to play something in a 5/4 beat,” Heininen recalled in his 70th anniversary interview in 2008.

Paavo Heininen in his office in January 2008.

Sibelius Academy after that, Heininen continued his studies in Cologne in the early 1960s Berndt Alois Zimmermannin and Rudolf Petzoldin as a student as well as in New York Vincent Persichettin and Eduard Steuermannin under.

After the difficult first symphony, Heininen wrote his second symphony, “Petite symphonie Joyeuse,” a small joyful symphony that was more classical from the point of view of the audience and performers than its predecessor.

His son-in-law Jan Blomstedtin writing Listening to the grass In the book (WSOY 2006), Heininen says that the concession was specific to the musicians, not so much to the audience: he did not want to ease his style because the audience would be able to absorb the music more easily, but because of the musicians.

In any case, two parallel lines appeared in Heininen’s production, modern and easier to adopt.

“Well, yes at the time, it seemed appropriate to act on two fronts. Since then, of course, a lot of different types of music have come, ”Heininen said in 2008.

Heinisen in large-scale compositional production, the works form extensive networks in which the works sometimes overlap with each other’s holidays. There were 150 opus-numbered works, but that number does not tell the whole truth, for since the mid-1980s many opus numbers consist of numerous works.

In addition to six symphonies and numerous concerts, notable works include the Opera Silk drum (1983) and Knife (1988). One of the most significant works of the 21st century Helvi Hämäläinen and Aleksis Kiven an extensive oratorio composed into texts Animal Te Deum (2002/2009) for choir, soloists and orchestra. By the time of his 80th birthday in 2018, Heininen said he was planning his seventh and eighth symphonies, and the long-term project was Antoni Gaudín to design an opera plan for the Sagrada Família.

Indeed, the Seventh and Eighth Symphonies were completed, and the seventh premiere was on the Radio Symphony Orchestra’s Fall 2021 program.

In addition to opus-numbered works, Heinen has an opus-numbered production, which includes his more easily mastered compositions and experiments with style, such as additions to Aarre Merikanto’s works and violin concert or string quartets written in this style. Leevi as Madetoja empathetic.

Paavo Heininen at the RSO rehearsals at the Culture House in September 2003, before the premiere of his fifth symphony.

He was an intelligent and accurate word user, which was evident both when he spoke and when he wrote, for example in his detailed presentations of works and his numerous essays on Finnish music and composers.

Heininen’s scholarship and teaching skills made him one of Finland’s most important composition teachers. In addition to Magnus Lindberg and Kaija Saariaho, his students at the Sibelius Academy have included Jukka Tiensuu, Veli-Matti Puumala and Jouni Kaipainen. Heininen was a professor of composition at the Sibelius Academy from 1992 to 2001, after which he retired.