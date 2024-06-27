Dead | Composer Jarmo Sermilä has died

Dead|Sermilä was 84 years old when he died. The main focus of his composition production was on chamber music and electroacoustic music.

Composer and a musician Jarmo Sermilä is dead. Tells about it Composers of Finland.

Sermilä died on Wednesday in Hämeenlinna in Päivärinte service house. He was born in Hämeenlinna in 1939 and was 84 years old when he died.

The main focus of Sermilä’s composition production was chamber music and electroacoustic music. In addition, his output also included, among other things, orchestral works. As a jazz musician, his instruments were trumpet and flugelhorn.

During his career, Sermilä worked, for example, as the curator of Sibelius’ birthplace, the director of the Finnish Music Information Center (now Music Finland), the head of Yleisradio’s experiment studio, and the Häme county artist.

Sermilä was the vice chairman of Teosto’s board in 1994–1999. He was awarded the title of professor in 2004.

Sermilä also served as a board member, vice president and executive director of the Suomen Säveltäjät association. He was invited as an honorary member of the association in 2005.