Dead | Commodore Raimo Tiilikainen has died

Tiilikainen, known for leading the rescue work of the sinking of Estonia, was 83 years old when he died.

He was 83 years old when he died. Tilikainen the death notice was published on Sunday in Helsingin Sanomat’s paper newspaper.

Tiilikainen died in Espoo on January 18. He was born in Helsinki in 1939.

Tilikainen is especially remembered for leading the rescue work in the sinking of the car ferry Estonia in 1994.

At that time, he was the commander of the Archipelago Maritime Guard. Tiilikainen held that position in 1988–1994.

Tiilikainen, who had a long military career, also served as a member of parliament for one term. He was elected in the 1995 parliamentary elections in Uusimaa from the Rkp’s list.

Tiilikainen’s death was reported first Evening News.