“An Indian man has come back to life” during an autopsy, after doctors announced his death.

Today, Wednesday, an employee in the health care authorities stated that the man suddenly issued signs indicating that he was still alive.

The 27-year-old was transferred last weekend after he had a motorcycle accident, and was in critical condition from Mahallingapur in the southern state of Karnataka to a private hospital where doctors declared his death.

His family took the “body” to a nearby government hospital, where it was scheduled for an autopsy on Monday.

His relatives told the local press that a pathologist suddenly noticed that the body on the autopsy table was moving.

A healthcare official confirmed the novel. He said that the young man was immediately transferred to another hospital, where his condition is improving.

The official admitted that the doctors of the private hospital showed “a miscalculation.”

He added that the family has yet to file an official complaint of medical negligence.