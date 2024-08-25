Dead | Coach Christoph Daum has died

Dead|Christoph Daum is remembered especially from the Bundesliga.

Football a German who is one of the successful coaches of recent years Christoph Daum died on Saturday at the age of 70. The German men’s premier league, the Bundesliga, announced this on Sunday on their website.

Daum had lung cancer.

Daum coached Frankfurt, Cologne, Leverkusen and Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. The peak moment came in 1992, when he piloted Stuttgart to the German championship.

Daum also excelled outside Germany, winning two Turkish titles with Fenerbahce and one with Besiktas. In addition, he piloted Austria Wien to the Austrian championship.

Daum was named head coach of the German men’s national team in 2000, but he lost his job due to a crackdown on cocaine before he could even properly start his dream job.

Daum got a taste of the duties of the national team’s head coach in the early part of his career, but his tenure as head coach of Romania ended with his dismissal in 2017.

Sports success in addition, Daum is also remembered for his special exploits in the field of spiritual coaching. The German coach himself set an example and then walked his players over shards of glass and hot balls. He emphasized to the players that there are no limits and that everything is possible.