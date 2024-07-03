Dead | Chinatown screenwriter Robert Towne has died at the age of 89

Dead|Towne also co-wrote the first film in the Mission: Impossible film series, Dangerous Mission.

Chinatown movie screenwriter who won an Oscar for the screenplay Robert Towne has died at the age of 89.

Towne died on Monday at his home in Los Angeles, his spokesperson told the AFP news agency.

Towne, who was one of the prominent creators of the new generation of Hollywood that broke through in the late 1960s, influenced not only his own scripts but also as a consultant on the scripts of many classic films.

Towne’s handprint could be seen in the background of, among other things, the Godfather and Bonnie and Clyde movie scripts.

The screenplay for Chinatown, released in 1974, has been considered one of the best screenplays in Hollywood history.

In addition to Chinatown, Towne received three other Oscar nominations for his screenplays.