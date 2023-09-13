Still mystery on the child who died in Portogruaro. The little one and a half year old boy lost his life after his uncle and grandmother rushed him to hospital. They found him in very serious conditions on the street. According to what emerged, the little one was apparently playing in the courtyard with his older cousins. Maybe he fell from a car or maybe he is the victim of a hit-and-run.

The child reached the hospital, with his uncle and grandmother, with severe head trauma. She was already dying when the little one, born in 2022, was examined by doctors. The Carabinieri of Portogruaro and the Provincial Command of Venice are investigating the case.

Doctors tried to do everything possible to save his very young life. Unfortunately, however, her condition was already critical. According to what his family reported, the child fell from a parked car while he was playing in the courtyard with his older cousins.

We, as an investigative body under the coordination of the Pordenone prosecutor’s office, leave nothing out of the case and the investigations are 360 ​​degrees.

This is the comment of those investigating the death of the one and a half year old child, born in Serbia in 2022, but resident in the hamlet of Mazzolada, in Portogruaro, in the province of Venice, in Veneto. The elements available to investigators at the moment are few.

Photo source from Pixabay

Child deceased in Portogruaro, no hypothesis is discarded by those investigating the case

We are in an initial part of the investigations and reconstruction: no leads can be ruled out with mathematical certainty, be it arson or a random accident.

This is the comment from the Carabinieri. An autopsy will be carried out on his little body on Thursday 14 September to verify the version of his family, who speak of a fall from a height.

Photo source from Pixabay