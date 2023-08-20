The first entries in the investigation opened after the death of the 8-year-old boy who drowned at the Terme di Cretone, in Palombara Sabina, during the emptying and cleaning of the tanks, and sucked into the drain of one of the three pools, could arrive shortly. A manslaughter file is open in the prosecutor’s office in Tivoli.

Meanwhile, the autopsy on the child’s body entrusted by prosecutors to the forensic medicine institute of the Umberto I polyclinic in Rome has been scheduled for Monday. Yesterday the carabinieri, together with the staff of the ASL, carried out an inspection in the structure subjected to seizure to evaluate. The Arma military also acquired the videos of the cameras present.