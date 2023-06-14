The Motion Twin team, responsible for the excellent dead cellshe announced with a teaser trailers that the title will star in a animated TV series adaptationwhich will be staged during 2024, with an exit period still to be defined more precisely.

Dead Cells: The Animated Series will consist of 10 short episodes of about 7 minutes one, therefore of the kind of animated shorts, which will be released first in France and then in the rest of the global market, with a subsequent worldwide release.

As reported in the description of the trailer, after “years of requests” the animated series of Dead Cells will arrive in 2024.

At the production of this there is lo French study Bobbypillswho took care of all the animated trailers of the video game Dead Cells, which guarantees a remarkable stylistic continuity and fidelity to the original source material.

The animated series is set on a cursed island that has been overrun by a strange disease. In an attempt to develop a cure, the king of the island mistakenly transformed the population into monstrous creatures, wreaking utter havoc. In all of this, the country waits for a mythical hero with a flaming head who will be able to defeat the king, and at this point the protagonist enters the scene.

The series is co-produced by Animation Digital Network, waiting to know the distribution channels planned for other countries.