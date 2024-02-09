Development studio Motion Twin has released an official note regarding Dead Cells , a hugely successful roguevania released five years ago now, in which he talks about the future of gaming. In particular he announced that the 35th major update called The End is Near, will be the last . The team is now entirely focused on Windblown, its new project.

The note begins by talking about the arrival of update 34 on mobile during the year, later than expected. However, there is a certain reserve regarding the release date of update 35, due to problems that are not better clarified. However, it is explained that it will mark the end of major updates, despite the success of the DLC “Return to Castlevania” launched last year.

The developers simply want to avoid the “more of the same” effect, that is, they want to try not to repeat themselves, ending up watering down the game. This decision explains why there has been a certain silence in recent months. The end of the updates will also put an end to the collaboration with the software house Evil Empirewhich will also move on to do something else.

That said, there will be some minor updates to Dead Cells, which will fix the residual bugs and any problems encountered by users.

Be that as it may, Dead Cells won't end here. Indeed, Motion Twin wants to make it into an animated series, a board game and bring the main character into other titles. We also imagine that having an official sequel in the future is not out of the question, given the success of the first chapter.