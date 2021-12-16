The Queen and the Sea, the third paid expansion for developer Motion Twin’s majestic rogue-like action-platformer Dead Cells, will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC on 6th January next year, and there’s a first trailer to celebrate the news.

The Queen and the Sea, which follows previous paid expansions The Bad Seed and Fatal Falls, brings a touch of the nautical to Dead Cells’ acclaimed action, introducing new enemies, bosses, weapons, and two brand-new biomes – Infested Shipwreck and the Lighthouse – that’ll run parallel to the existing High Peak Castle and Throne Room late-game stages.

Notably, that means the Hand of the King will no longer be Dead Cells’ only final boss once The Queen and the Sea arrives, with players also having the option of taking on the titular Queen to experience an entirely new ending.

Dead Cells: Queen and the Sea DLC – Gameplay Trailer.

As for what we can expect from The Queen and the Sea’s new biomes, Motion Twin – or rather, subsidiary Evil Empire, which now handles Dead Cells’ development – was previously being a little coy on the matter, only saying one would deliver a ” new kind of challenge “that’s” definitely not the standard-issue Dead Cells level that you know and love “. All seems to be revealed in the expansion’s first trailer, however, with that challenge apparently being a frantic dash to climb the Lighthouse and escape deadly green flames rising ever-higher from below.

The Queen and the Sea (which also includes the option to wield a shark as a weapon) will cost £ 4.49 / $ 4.99 USD when it comes to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC on 6th January. Following its arrival, Evil Empire says it’ll be releasing more free content for Dead Cells and plans to continue doing “for at least another year”.