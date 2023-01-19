Motion Twin has released a teaser trailers dedicated to Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania, the DLC based on the collaboration with the Konami saga. You can see the video just below, which includes a bit of gameplay.

We remember that Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania will offer two new biomes, three bosses (Death, Dracula and an unspecified enemy), a narrative line dedicated to Richter Belmont, Alucard and Dracula and also new enemies. Of course, there will be new weapons (14 to be exact) as well as 20 new clothes and 51 songs from Castlevania, including Vampire Killer, Bloody Tears and Simon Belmont’s theme. The impression therefore is that fans of the Konami saga (but also simple Dead Cells fans) will have so much to have fun with.

The teaser trailers of Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania shows us some of the areas that we can visit within this DLC and shows us some action. This is a very short movie and we have no way to draw great conclusions about the actual quality of this add-on, but Motion Twin has always delivered high-quality content.

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania will be available in first months of 2023. The studio also said this year will be the biggest ever for gaming, so we assume the team will have more to unveil over the next few months.

The price of this DLC, we remind you, it is 9.99€. Normally the additional contents of Dead Cells cost € 4.99, but in this case we are talking about a broader DLC and above all based on a Konami license which, probably, will have considerable costs for a team like Motion Twin.

You can watch the animated trailer for Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania here.