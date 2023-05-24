Publisher Merge Games and developer Motion Twin have announced physical editions of Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania For PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. They will be available fromAugust 11thalso in a limited edition, and will include the Return to Castlevania DLC, plus all other previously released expansions.

The standard editions can be booked on the portal Signature Editions at the price of 45 euros for all platforms. In addition to the base game and the DLC, these editions include a reversible cover that recalls the covers of the NES and PS1.

There Signature Edition instead it can be purchased for 69.99 euros (only for Switch and PS5) and also includes an artbook, 5 Polaroid-sized photos, a lenticular illustration of the castle, 4 postcards, 4 pins and a CD with 28 Castlevania tracks reimagined in Dead style Cells, all enclosed in a collector’s box.

Dead Cells is a 2D side-scrolling roguelike with Metroidvania elements from Motion Twin and Evil Empire. Return to Castlevania was launched on March 6, 2023, a DLC that offers a crossover with the famous Konami series, from which the game draws inspiration. If you want to know more, we suggest you read our review of Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania.