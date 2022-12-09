Ads begin The Game Awards 2022. One of the first add-ons to stand out is that of dead cells. The 2D side-scrolling roguelike will be enriched by characters from the franchise Castlevania. In the trailer you don’t see gameplay images but we can admire some of the added characters; they definitely stand out Gabriel Belmont, Alucard And Dracula.

The Game Awards is the event organized by Geoff Keighley which, on an annual basis, has the honor and duty of rewarding the best titles released. The evening is certainly very important in the world of video games and every year the prizes are hotly contested between games of great importance. We can’t wait to see who wins this year.