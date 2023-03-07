Motion Twin launched Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Of course, it is also playable in backwards compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. It’s a new one DLCs, which does a crossover with the Castlevania series. You can buy it for €9.99 on all platforms.

By installing Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania players will be able to face a new mission by entering Dracula’s castle where they will meet some of the heroes of the Konami series, face classic monsters, find iconic weapons and face two new bosses: Death and Dracula. Fans will be happy to know that there will also be music from Konami’s game, obviously adapted to Dead Cells.

Motion Twin: “This is our tribute to the main inspiration of Dead Cells, on which we have spent an enormous amount of time and effort to make it the best Castlevania x Dead Cells experience.”

If you are interested, there is also the launch trailer, all to watch:

But what, specifically, are the contents of Castlevania added to Dead Cells? Meanwhile, there will be Alucard and Richter Belmont as meetable characters. Richter will also become a playable character in Richter Mode, which is unlocked through gameplay. In addition, two new biomes have been added: the exterior of Dracula’s castle and the interior of the castle itself.