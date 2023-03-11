Return to Castlevaniathe new expansion of dead cells inspired precisely by the famous Konami series, is the protagonist of an interesting gameplay videos which includes the first fifteen minutes of the campaign, captured for the occasion by IGN.

Available for a few days on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania offers the owners of the Motion Twin title a new mission set in the Dracula’s castlewhere they will have to face new and fearsome enemies, but not only.

In fact, in the expansion we will also find the classic heroes of Castlevania, specifically Richter Belmont and Alucad, as well as some iconic weapons belonging to the franchise and two new bosses: Death and Dracula. Not only that: the action will be accompanied by the remastered music of the saga.

“This is our tribute to the main inspiration of Dead Cells,” said the developers of Motion Twin. “We have spent a tremendous amount of time and effort on this project to make it the best Castlevania x Dead Cells experience.”