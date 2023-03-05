Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania is the protagonist of a video Of gameplay lasting about 14 minutes, published by Game Informer a few hours after the official release of theexpansionwhich as you know will be available starting tomorrow, March 6th.

Announced last December, the crossover DLC will combine the mechanics of Motion Twin’s excellent metroidvania with one of the references of this sub-genre, precisely the Castlevania saga produced by Konami.

The sequences show our character as he explores the rooms of the Dracula’s castlegetting rid of enemies and avoiding traps in an attempt to find the path that will finally lead him to his destination.

Return to Castlevania will see the presence of three new scenarios based precisely on the Castlevania series, three bosses (including Death and Dracula), narrative references dedicated to Richter, Alucard and Dracula himself, as well as some extra enemies, weapons, clothes and a soundtrack enriched by songs from the Konami franchise.

As mentioned, the appointment with Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania is set for tomorrow for game owners, at a price of €9.99.