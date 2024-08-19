Dead Cells today has received its final major update, The End is Near, after seven years of development.

This will be the 35th update to the game, which has received a number of DLCs to expand gameplay and reference other popular games, from Castlevania to Hollow Knight.

The End is Near expands on the curse mechanic, with three new mobs, three new weapons, and three new mutations.

However, the new cursed mobs won’t randomly spawn. Instead there’s a new biome effect, Cursed Biomes, players can select in exchange for extra rewards.

In addition, the update includes new legendary affixes, over 40 new heads to customize the player character, new routing between levels, and more accessibility options. These include adding a background to text to improve readability, an option to invert player and camera movement, a reworking of the auto-hit assist mode, and more.

Full details can be found in a Steam post. You can also see the update in action in the above video, in which developers Motion Twin and Evil Empire thanked the game’s community.

The game will still receive small updates for bugs and issues and will remain playable. Plus, Motion Twin said the “beheaded will continue to feature outside of the game itself.”

Both studios have also shared their thanks on social media.

Welp, this is it – the last update we made for Dead Cells (and its last update ever) is out now 🫡

Huge thanks to everyone in the community, we had such a great time creating insane content with you, and of course thank you @motiontwin for letting us play with your creation! https://t.co/fpq8L5yGMA — Evil Empire (@Studio_Evil) August 19, 2024

Dead Cells was first released into early access in 2017. Updates to the game have brought new biomes, quality of life improvements, a boss rush mode, and plenty more.

Motion Twin’s next game will be the combat roguelite Windblown, while Evil Empire (which ended its own support for the game earlier this year) released The Rogue Prince of Persia.

The original designer of Dead Cells, Sébastien Benard, formed a new studio and has a new roguelike game on the way called Tenjutsu in which players take the role of a renegade yakuza.

Earlier this year, Benard called the decision to end Dead Cells development “the worst imaginable asshole move.”