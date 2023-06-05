Indie roguelike smash hit Dead Cells has now passed a hugely-impressive 10m copies sold.

First launched in early access back in 2017, Dead Cells is now available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox, as well as on smartphone for iOS and Android.

It also remains regularly updated – and today, we heard word that Dead Cells would continue getting further updates for at least another two years, until 2025. Gosh, that sounds like the future!

Dead Cells’ Return to Castlevania DLC was a “success”, its developer has now said.

34 free updates later, Dead Cells today boasts all sorts of extra levels and crossover content now part of the base game, including guest appearances from other indie game darlings such as Hotline Miami and Shovel Knight.

Return to Castlevania, perhaps Dead Cells’ most prominent crossover to date, launched back in March as a paid add-on (priced £8.50) and holds a Very Positive rating on Steam.

“Following the success of Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania, Evil Empire has been exploring the path forward for the title as a whole,” Dead Cells’ development team said today.

“With years of successful updates and expansions behind it after taking over live ops of Dead Cells in 2019, the studio is tinkering with its time-tested methodology, experimenting with ideas for future updates and new ways for fans to enjoy one of their favorite roguelikes .”

“A swaggering, macabre role-playing beat-’em-up that’s very easy on the eyes and dense with secrets,” Edwin wrote in Eurogamer’s Dead Cells review, back in 2018.

Only last month, official board game spin-off Dead Cells: The Rogue-Lite smashed its crowdfunder target in just 13 minutes.