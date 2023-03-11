In a recent interview, Konami acknowledged the surprising fan enthusiasm for the DLC Return to Castlevania Of dead cells.

After the franchise was sidelined for nearly a decade in gaming, Castlevania has finally returned to being talked about thanks to the aforementioned DLC of the weblog video game Motion Twin and EvilEmpire.

Released earlier this week, Return to Castlevania stars Richter Belmont And Alucard in what the supervisor of Konami Tsutomu Taniguchi he defined isekaislang for anime about characters who are suddenly transported to a new and unfamiliar world.

In any case, Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania it’s not canon but it should be considered a tribute to the franchise, which began on the Famicom way back in 1986.

According to what was stated by Benjamin Laulan, chief operating officer of Evil Empire, the crossover project began at the 2019 BitSummit festival in Kyoto, which the studio attended in hopes of closing a deal to sell Dead Cells in the Japanese market. However, a meeting with Konami convinced Laulan to propose the idea of ​​the crossover:

We got lost in the excitement and went all in, the talk quickly turning into a full DLC proposition.

Taniguchi, for his part, said that Konami is «proud» that Castlevania had such an impact on Dead Cells:

Seriously, knowing that Dead Cells, which is among the greatest indie games of the last decade, was inspired by Castlevania is a huge source of pride for us.

Taniguchi he didn’t say anything about the future of the franchise but he acknowledgedthe excitement and enthusiasm of online fans», which turned out to be «really motivating for Konami».