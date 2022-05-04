In the last decade or so, there has been an increased focus in the gaming industry to make it easier for everyone to enjoy video games. Even titles that have been around for nearly 30 years are gaining accessibility features to make the game more accessible to gamers with visual, hearing or other impairments.

Dead Cellsthe 2018 Metroidvania roguelike developed by Evil Empire, will receive an accessibility update soon. The highly rated and award-winning game is known not only for its attractive graphics and gameplay, but also for a degree of challenge that can prove to be a real stumbling block for some players.

Dead Cells requires precise timing and agile mastery of controls to survive the game’s platforming elements and tense combat. The challenge can be even more pronounced for people with disabilities or impairments that make it difficult to play video games in general.

In January of this year, Evil Empire announced plans to make Dead Cells more accessible. The company has launched an appeal on Twitter for players to leave comments and share their thoughts on features that could make the game more accessible to all. During an interview, Evil Empire marketing manager Matthew Houghton and game designer Arthur Décamp discussed the new accessibility features of Dead Cells that will soon be added to the game. The team has been working on the update for four months and will release it for the console and PC versions of Dead Cells on a date not yet announced.

The accessibility features added to the video game will include options to remap the controller buttons and sticks, making it possible to play with one hand if desired. Further adjustments include the ability to hold the buttons down instead of repeatedly squeezing them, an aim assist mode and an automatic shot mode.

The game’s user interface has also received a few improvements. The developer enlarged the fonts with even the font can be changed. Instead of providing preset color options, Dead Cells players will now be able to choose their favorite colors for weapons and enemies. The sound in the game can also be modified to make it easier to hear enemy attacks, for example, or to reduce potentially distracting ambient sounds.

These accessibility options could receive further changes, as the development studio has asked players to share ideas and opinions that could improve the whole.

Source: Eurogamer