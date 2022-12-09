Dead Cells, the superb rogue-like action-platformer from developers Motion Twin and subsidiary Evil Empire that just can’t quit, is getting a great big dollop of Castlevania-themed paid DLC next year.

Titled Return to Castelvania, Evil Empire calls the expansion “Our very own love letter to the granddad of Dead Cells”, promising an adventure through two new biomes inspired by the spooky outskirts and candle-lit interior of Dracula’s Castle.

There’s a new storyline that puts Richter Belmont and Alucard right alongside players, a 60-tune soundtrack featuring original and retained music from Castlevania, as well as new weapons that should be immediately familiar to fans, including the Vampire Killer, Throwing Axe, an Holy Toilet.

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC – Animated Trailer

As you might expect, players will be able to wield these again creatures from all the Castlevania series, including mermen, bone throwers, haunted armor and, of course, Dracula himself – one of three bosses to grace the DLC.

“If it wasn’t already obvious, we’ve taken great care in creating that unmistakable Castlevania atmosphere,” says Evil Empire. “You’ll find secret rooms, beautiful paintings and of course, chicken legs in the walls.”

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania will cost $9.99 USD when it launches for PC and consoles in “Q1” next year. “Yes, this is an increase from our usual price of $4.99 for a DLC,” the developer notes, “but this reflects the fact that the scope of this DLC is quite a lot bigger than previous DLCs, as well as the inclusion of the Castlevania IP.”

Expect more details closer to release.