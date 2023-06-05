Motion Twin and Evil Empire have announced that Dead Cells has sold more than 10 million copies in the six years since its Early Access release on May 10, 2017. They also announced that there are planned further updates until at least 2025.

here is the message shared by Motion Twin and Evil Empire: “The release of version 1.0 on PC and consoles in 2018, 34 free updates and subsequent mobile launches contributed to the long-term success in all major global markets, pushing the game into sales territory rarely reached for a title independent.”

“The Incredible List of free updates of Dead Cells includes massive content additions that have provided fans with new ways to play, numerous additions and improvements to weapons and items, extra levels, a variety of enemies, and major crossover events featuring popular characters from other high-profile indie games such as Hotline Miami, Shovel Knight and more. Dead Cells’ four highly successful paid downloadable contents, including the groundbreaking downloadable content “Return to Castlevania”, which saw an unprecedented collaboration with Konami, have continued to stimulate the development of the title.

“After the success of Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania, Evil Empire explored the path forward for the title as a whole. With years of successful updates and expansions under its belt, after taking over live operations of Dead Cells in 2019, the studio is working on its proven methodology, experimenting with ideas for future updates and new ways for fans to enjoy one of the their favorite roguelikes.”

“With numerous awards won after the launch in 2018, including “Best Indie Game” at the Golden Joystick Awards 2018, “Best Action Game” at The Game Awards 2018 and “Best Indie Game” at the New York Game Awards 2018, Dead Cells has continued to grow with new significant content, attracting more and more players to its challenging and addictive dungeon fun.”

Finally, here is our review of Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania.