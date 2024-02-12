At the time his abandonment was justified by the complication of his relationship with MotionTwin the Dead Cells studio, which had rejected ten prototypes and invited him to leave at the end of 2019. After this not exactly Oxfordian release it is a little clearer what else could have gone wrong.

It's a “bullshit move” and “marketing bullshit.” What? There end of support with new content for Dead Cells according to the game's original lead designer Sébastien Benard, who long ago left the company and founded a new studio: Deepnight Games.

Not exactly idyllic relationships

It all started with Motion Twin's announcement that the 35th update of Dead Cells will be the last, five years after launch. The new content was created by Evil Empire, a studio formed by former Motion Twin.

After the announcement of the end of support, someone asked for the opinion of Benard on the matter in the official Dead Cells Discord channel, with the ex-lead designer who didn't miss the opportunity to fire a broadside on Motion Twin: “Since you asked me, I can tell you that Motion Twin did the worst possible asshole move against Dead Cells ed Evil Empire. Honestly, having seen the situation behind the scenes firsthand, I can say I'm glad I'm no longer a part of it. The official announcement is full of marketing bullshit, because things went completely differently. I never imagined that my old office was full of such greedy people. I wish Evil Empire all the best in their next things and hope that the people who work there survive this sudden cut.”