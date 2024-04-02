This year it was launched Prince of Persia The Lost Crowna game that has been well rated by users around the world and also by the press, but the problem has been in sales, given that certain people were not really interested in the return of the saga if it is not the remake of Sands of Time. However, Ubisoft is not giving up on the saga and it has been mentioned that against all odds, there will be another game on the way, the most striking thing is the possible release date that is contemplated up to this moment.

As mentioned, the creators of Dead Cells, Evil Empirewill be in charge of this new title that bears the name of 'The Rogue Prince of Persia'and which will be released in early access on Steam and will mark the first release of Ubisoft in Steam since 2019. The most striking thing is its type, since it will be the same as the expertise of the company in question, so it would not be completely complete, but rather it will be something that will be completed as the years go by and DLC content.

The game would have been in development for the last four years and came about thanks to a talk between Evil Empire and Ubisoft at GDC around 2019, shortly after the independent studio was born. For its part, the game's artistic direction will be largely inspired by Franco-Belgian comics. That means that it will be far from the aesthetics that we saw a few months ago in the last game developed by the company itself in the Montpellier.

The release date is not entirely clear, but it is expected to arrive on the platform. Valve at the end of this year to close with a flourish, something that may be crazy because the other title would not have even been 12 months old after being released on the market. If in the end all this turns out to be true, it is very possible that it will be announced in a new edition of Ubisoft Forward, events that are normally held within the framework of Summer Game Festival.

Remember that Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor's note: Maybe it's hasty for them to release another Prince of Persia so soon. But with so much time in development, it is possible that they already had a previous deal, so we'll see if they announce it or delay it due to factors that really have some logic.