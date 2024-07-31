This is not a completely new thing. let’s be clear. Since February of this year we knew that Dead Cells would not receive any more content, but now the farewell is more precise and definitive.

Evil Empire has announced the date of the last update of Dead Cells The roguelite game will no longer be supported after this update, scheduled for August 19th . Motion Twin and Evil Empire’s work will arrive at update .35 and it won’t go any further.

Dead Cells Update Details

“The end is really near… The last update we’ve worked on for Dead Cells will be out in 3 weeks! It’ll be a little weird to see the updates stop after all the ones we’ve done (and DLC!), but let’s be honest: you can play this game for hundreds of hours as is…” the team wrote on Twitter.

The update is simply called “The end is near” or “The end is near“. A name certainly approached. Even Evil Empire’s comment is more correct: Dead Cells is a huge work, with a lot of content especially if you also consider the DLC. It certainly can’t be said that it hasn’t been supported, given that new features have been arriving for a good five years.

In February, Evil Empire stated that it wanted to end support for avoid falling into the repetition trap and not risk offering too much content and taking away value from what Dead Cells is.

Meanwhile, Evil Empire is also busy with The Rogue Prince of Persia, which undeniably reminds us a lot of Dead Cells despite being a game based on the Ubisoft saga.