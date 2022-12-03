dead cellsthe hugely successful roguevania from Motion Twins, has landed on Apple Arcade, Apple’s subscription service dedicated to video games which gives you access to over two hundred titles for €4.99 a month. The game is available in plus versionso you don’t have to pay the premium price to play it and you immediately get the three biggest DLCs released so far: The Bad Seed, Fatal Falls and Queen and the Sea.

