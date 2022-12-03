dead cellsthe hugely successful roguevania from Motion Twins, has landed on Apple Arcade, Apple’s subscription service dedicated to video games which gives you access to over two hundred titles for €4.99 a month. The game is available in plus versionso you don’t have to pay the premium price to play it and you immediately get the three biggest DLCs released so far: The Bad Seed, Fatal Falls and Queen and the Sea.
These the main features by Dead Cells:
- RogueVania: the progressive exploration of an interconnected world, replayable like a rogue-lite but with the added adrenaline that only permadeath can give.
- 2D Souls-lite action: tough but fair fights, with more than fifty weapons and spells at your disposal and unique gameplay! Certainly can not miss the dodge at the last minute to avoid the worst.
- Non-linear progression: Sewers, Ossuary or Ramparts? Once unlocked, some permanent skills will allow you to take new paths and achieve your goal. Choose to proceed according to your character, your play style or simply according to your mood.
- Exploration: hidden rooms, secret passages and enchanting landscapes… Explore every part of the castle and breathe in the fresh air infused with sea mist…
