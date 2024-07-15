Dead | Cellist Lauri Pulakka has died

Dead|In addition to the cello, Pulakka played viola da gamba and baroque cello.

Long An influential cellist in the Central Ostrobothnia Chamber Orchestra Lauri Pulakka has died, says published in the Keskipohjanmaa newspaper on Friday obituary. Pulakka was 62 years old.

Lauri Pulakka, born in 1962, was a versatile musician who, in addition to the cello, played viola da gamba and baroque cello. He also served as the artistic director of the Heta Music Days organized in Enontekiö from 2014 to 2019.

In 2003, Pulakka graduated with a doctorate in music from the Sibelius Academy, where he also taught. In addition to the Sibelius Academy, Pulakka taught at the Central Ostrobothnia Conservatory and universities of applied sciences.

Lauri Pulakka was involved in the Central Ostrobothnia Chamber Orchestra since its founding in 1972, and Yleni became the orchestra’s first solo cello and program coordinator.

According to Keskipohjanmaa’s obituary, the musician who lived in Kokkola left an “indelible mark” on the music life of his hometown.

Pulakka was also a caller in Helsingin Sanomi praised with baroque plates. In 2015, conductor of the Central Ostrobothnia Chamber Orchestra Sakari Oramon Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach album won the Emma award for classical music of the year.

Pulakka had his most important career in the Central Ostrobothnia Chamber Orchestra, but had time to play in many ensembles during his life, such as the Finnish Baroque Orchestra and Barocco Boreale.

Pulaka’s death has been noted in those specializing in classical string music The Strad– and The Violin Channel in the media.