Dead Carlo Mazzone: the causes of the death of the coach

What were the causes of the death of Carlo Mazzone, the historic Serie A coach who died today, August 19, 2023? The former coach, among others, of Rome and Brescia died in his Ascoli at the age of 86. The exact cause of death has not been disclosed, but it is probably related to his age.

He was one of the most loved and appreciated technicians. Known as Sor Carletto or Sor Magara, he was the record holder for benches in Serie A: 792 officials, 797 considering the five play-offs. In 2019, the new East Stand of the Cino and Lillo Del Duca Stadium in Ascoli Piceno was named after him, and in the same year he was inducted into the Italian Football Hall of Fame.

His reaction during a Brescia-Atalanta derby in which he ran under the curve of the ultra opponents to celebrate, barely held back by his collaborators, went down in history. He was also much loved by the Roma fans that he had coached throughout his career.