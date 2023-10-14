Dead | Car dealer Rauno Rinta-Jouppi has died

The founder of the Rinta-Joupi car dealership died in Vaasa City Hospital at the age of 91.

Rinta-Joupin the founder of a car dealership Rauno Rinta-Jouppi is dead, says Trade magazine. The matter is confirmed to Kauppalehte by the relatives, who say that Rinta-Joupi died in Vaasa City Hospital at the end of September at the age of 91.

The roots of Rinta-Joup’s car shop go back to the 1950s, when Rinta-Joup’s father Toivo Rinta-Jouppi started buying and selling cars in Ostrobothnia’s Tervajoi. In addition to cars, there were also agricultural products for sale and repair shop and paint shop services available.

After Toivo Rinta-Joup’s death, Rauno and his brother Reijo Rinta-Jouppi founded the Rinta-Joupi car dealership in the 1960s as a continuation of the business name started by their father. In the 1970s, the car industry reduced the share of trucks and tractors and began to focus on passenger cars. Agricultural products were completely left out.

Since the family business has been continued by Rauno Rinta-Joup’s sons Ari and Jarmo Rinta-Jouppi in two separate companies.

The turnover of the Rinta-Joupi car dealership was 516 million euros in 2022. The turnover of the later established Jarmo Rinta-Jouppi company was 370 million euros last year.