Among the main problems, especially in the winter season, there is that of battery download which manifests itself not only when the car is standing for a long time. L’power accumulator connected to the car’s electrical system, it fails to supply the energy needed to start the engine because it goes into a total crisis in cold weather after a gradual loss of capacity over time. For this it is necessary to monitor the state of charge and the state of the battery in order not to remain stranded. When the battery is dead it will be very difficult to start the car.

Car battery dead how to not stay on foot.

Tips to avoid battery discharge

When ours cars have been parked on the street or in a garage for several days in a row many have encountered various problems, such as the impossibility of starting the engine because the battery was flat.

Low battery how to do? PRECAUTIONS

To have no problems with one low battery and not stand still is advisable adopt some precautions that we point out in this article. The solutions can be different: adopt devices such as a car battery maintainer or disconnect the car battery, but in the latter case care must be taken.

The goal is to keep charge the car battery at a level necessary in order not to break down and to be able to start the car engine without problems.

Battery dead with car stopped what to do

One of the components that can reserve us unpleasant surprises is the battery when the car is stationaryespecially if with a few years on his shoulders that following prolonged inactivity he may no longer be able to start the engine.

THE short trips do not allow effective battery charging aside of thealternator: it would be enough to travel at least 15-20 kilometers, for keep the car battery charged.

Low battery, how do I check it?

To understand when the battery is empty there is an alarm bell: the no-load voltage (i.e. with the engine off and no non-keyed accessories running) less than 12V. How do I measure it? Of course you need to have a testers to read the value of voltage or by using the on-board instruments if they have a battery charge status indicator.

Below in the image you will find the values ​​in Volts which indicate whether a battery is flat or not.

12 Volt battery state of charge, battery more than 60% charged,

low battery below 25%, battery 50%

Fortunately, the last few days with milder weather are friends of the batteries, but the still sparkling nights of the end of March could have left some aches and pains due to the lower temperatures.

How long does the battery charge last?

Experts believe that a car battery it shouldn’t have any problems when it is stops up to 4 weeksif it is less than 4 years old and fitted to a vehicle with electrical system “healthy”. Obviously there must not be anomalous absorptions which can be caused by system dispersions, an accessory that absorbs (radio, burglar alarm, GPS locator, etc.)

Battery KO, when is it time to change it?

What if the battery is old? In case of dated car battery” or vehicle equipped with “energy-consuming” accessories even with the engine off, it is advisable to take some precautions to prolong the battery life.

We must also take into account that the average life of a battery is 3 to 5 years, so the advice is to monitor it well after the 3rd year.

Auto start and stop battery with greater capacity and resistance over time that charges more slowly. (AGM Fulmen FK600 Lampa)

A’car equipped with Start&Stop system has an advantage in that it uses stronger batteries that withstand deeper discharges without compromising performance.

Low battery, to avoid being stranded it is advisable to disconnect it when it is stationary or try to recharge it.

Disconnect car battery, how to do it?

if we have thecar stopped in garage or else safe placefor prevent it from downloading excessively, it is possible disconnect the car battery unplugging the negative pole. In this way there are no voltage sag problems and the charge is maintained for a much longer time.

This solution is advisable if your car is a few years old and is not equipped with Start&Stop system.

Battery disconnected what’s going on?

We recall that, if disconnect the battery, the burglar alarm or any GPS tracker will not work. Of course, when you reconnect the battery, you will need to reset the clock, radio, and other preferences that depend on battery-powered systems to remember.

If you have opted for this last choice, there is an accessory that allows you to disconnect the car battery in a very easy way: it is a particular clamp disconnect car batteryavailable online or at the auto parts store at a cost of around ten euros.

Lampa battery cut-off clamp to prevent the battery from discharging

When it is not recommended to disconnect the battery from the car

If your car is equipped with Start&Stop systemis it is inadvisable to disconnect the batterybecause your vehicle may be equipped with BMS (Battery Management System) and not registering the battery correctly, making it impossible to start.

Car battery maintainer, what is it for?

The best solution is to use a device that allows you to make the accumulator recover the lost energy or to recharge the battery. If your car is parked in the garage, you can connect the battery to a car battery charger: it is an AC/DC power supply/transformer which on one side connects to a normal 230 Volt socket and on the other to your car battery.

Lampa car battery maintainer (battery charger)

The moderns charger i am able to control it battery status and stop charging when it is complete. We always recommend that you read the instructions carefully car battery charger and your vehicle.

12 volt car battery charge level maintainer (battery charger)

If you find yourself with the low battery and the car doesn’t start, you can start it using jump cables and another support car with a charged battery. But we will talk about this soon in a dedicated article.

Emergency car battery starter, how to use

When the car doesn’t start because the battery is low, you can use an emergency starter equipped with a very powerful lithium battery with great boost, with which to try to start the vehicle parked away from power outlets.

How do you use the jump starter with a flat car battery? Simple! Just connect the red clamp to the positive pole of the battery, the black clamp to the negative pole and then insert the 230 Volt plug into the socket of the domestic system. At the end of the operation, the steps are repeated in reverse.

Emergency starter and battery charger

There are also jump starters that can be used as a battery charger to recharge the car battery like the one proposed by Lampa model 70106 Turbo 6 Rohs Battery charger at the price of 39.90 euros (Prime) with double insulation and automatic overload protection, protection against polarity reversal and charge status indication LED. It is compact and easily transportable.

Battery charger and emergency starter at the price of 39.90 euros (Prime) with double insulation and automatic protection by Lampa

If the weather is good and your car is parked in the sun, you could take advantage of this renewable energy source with a solar chargereasily connectable to 12V cigarette lighter socket (if it is not under lock and key), which will help conserve battery power.

How often does the battery need to be charged?

If instead park on the street, to keep the battery charged we advise you to start the engine at least once a week and keep it at about 1,500 rpm for about 15 minutes or at the minimum (800/900 g/m) for 20 minutes in the event that the electrical system is in order and not greedy for current. In the case of the recharge with a charger the advice is to carry out the operation every 4-6 weeks, for a maximum of 24 hours.

If necessary, it is recommended to recharge it with a shorter time interval, even every 13/15 days.

How to check the battery charge status

How to check the battery charge status

Discharged car battery in winter

If you have any advice to add on how to deal with the problem of dead battery, starting the car with the KO battery, feel free to leave it below in the comments or on our FORUM where we invite you to register! The advice that we will integrate into the article will be invaluable.

