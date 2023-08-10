Fernando Villavicencio said he was advised to wear a bulletproof vest, but he refused; “Let the shooters come,” he said

Fernando Villavicencio, presidential candidate of Ecuador shot dead on wednesday (9.aug.2023), he said shortly before the murder that he was advised to wear a bulletproof vest, but he refused the protection measure. According to him, the people would protect him.

“I do not need [de colete]. You are a valiant people, and I am valiant like you. You are the ones who take care of me. Come, here I am. They said they would break me. Here is Don Villa [como Villavicencio é chamado]. Let the drug lords come, come. Let the snipers come, let the militiamen come. The time for threats is over. Here I am”, he declared in a speech in the city of Chone, shared on Instagram. “They can bend me, but they will never break me.” he spoke.

Villavicencio was shot 3 times as he left a rally in Quito. A suspect was subsequently killed in an exchange of gunfire with the police. The Attorney General of the State of Ecuador informed that another 6 people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the murder.

The vote to choose the new president is scheduled for August 20th. In the election, a new president, vice president and 137 parliamentarians will be chosen. The elections were called after the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lassosign a decree in May ordering the dissolution of the National Assembly from the country.

In recent researches, held this week, Villavicencio alternated between 4th and 5th place, with total intention of votes ranging from 6.8% to 7.4%. Luisa González, candidate for the Citizen Revolution (RC) movement, leads in all surveys, with percentages ranging from 29.2% to 30.5%.

Lasso said that the date of the election is maintained and declared a state of exception for 60 days throughout Ecuador. “The Armed Forces are mobilized throughout the national territory to guarantee the safety of citizens, the tranquility of the country and the free and democratic elections of August 20”, said the president.

