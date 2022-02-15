Nfter camerawoman Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot during a western shoot, her family is suing Hollywood star Alec Baldwin. The family is seeking “substantial” damages, attorney Brian Panish, representing the husband and son of the dead man, said at a news conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The “reckless behavior and austerity” of Baldwin and the film’s other producers led to Hutchins’ death. Numerous precautions were violated during the shoot, Panish said. The wrongful death lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Baldwin and other film participants are accused of grossly negligent behavior.

Baldwin accidentally shot the 42-year-old camerawoman with a prop gun while filming the western Rust in the state of New Mexico on October 21. Director Joel Souza was hit in the shoulder and injured. The revolver had apparently been loaded with at least one real bullet. Police investigations into how this happened are ongoing.

Baldwin was involved not only as a lead actor but also as one of the producers on the film. The Hollywood star denied any responsibility for Hutchins’ death in early December. The US actor said in an interview that he was told that the weapon was “cold”, i.e. did not contain live ammunition.