‘Dead calm‘is a seafaring expression that defines the lack of wind that made sailors despair when their boat was left without propulsion in the sails for days; adaptation to common language was immediate and is applied to situations in which stillness becomes overwhelming. This week before the game against him Celtic one could say that it has been a tense calm. It seems that a truce has been agreed until we see what happens in Bullets, a quote that more closely resembles an ultimatum than a normal date on the league calendar.

That tension is chewed in the environment and turns into pessimism when you look back, and although it is a matter of being positive and optimistic in such a situation, the truth is that a pessimist is a realist with information and that, like a scalded cat, run away from the water.

Who else and who least expected a reaction not only from the squad and the coaching staff, but also from the board with Ronaldo at the helm, beyond the reinforcement and confidence shown. Patience seems infinite and remembers that ‘cool calm’ … we’ll see until when.

The team has trained as normal, transmitting its players in the press room a message of tranquility and confidence, but all that now only remains to be endorsed with results on the pitch of Vigo. Everything else will be toast to the sun. It is no longer time for words but for deeds, it is time to take advantage of each game and change the pace. The problem is that this moment is similar to many others that occurred during the campaign and that ended in more or less noisy fiascos.

You have to try to be positive and think that there are many involved in the fight to avoid relegation, the problem is that ‘bad for many, consolation of fools’. Mathematics speaks of necessity and the need for goals, and own goals speak of avoiding conceded ones … all very easy to say and it seems that this year for him Real Valladolid, very difficult to do.

That ‘chicha calm’ seems agreed until the moment when Medié Jiménez whistles the end of the game in Vigo. A new defeat will open the Pandora’s box that has been without a lock and with slits for weeks, while a victory would be the Wildcat Balsam what did you imagine Cervantes in Don Quixote, balm that would not heal the sick, but would leave him in a position to be positive … we will see on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. what happens, if the calm continues or is it simply what precedes the storm.